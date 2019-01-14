Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A long-awaited decision on whether plans for Jersey's new hospital can go ahead is expected to be announced by the States Planning Minister Deputy John Young at about lunchtime on Monday. If approved, the £466m development will be built on the existing site in St Helier at Gloucester Street and nearby Kensington Place, despite some calls for it to be relocated to the waterfront. The original design was rejected last year, following concerns about the size of the proposed development. Independent planning inspector Phillip Staddon - who recommended the States turn down the first set of plans - has also advised Jersey's planning minister on the current application.
Channel Islands' weather: Cloudy but some fair periods
Generally cloudy, but with some fair or sunny periods on Monday.
Becoming mainly cloudy in the evening, with the risk of a little patchy rain or drizzle by Tuesday morning.
Temperatures between 6 and 9C (43 and 48F).
Speculation over airline bids for Alderney
Speculation is rife in Alderney about which airline has been awarded a Public Service Obligation to operate "lifeline" services between Guernsey, Alderney and Southampton.
The deadline for bids closed more than a month ago, but the States Economic Development Committee has not yet made the information public.
Guernsey politician John Gollop and Alderney States member Louis Jean have called for an open process to be adopted when it comes to the tendering for the key Alderney air routes.
Multiple airlines have bid for the route, but it's unknown what's been offered or which airlines are in the running.
Economic Development bosses had stated the bids would be evaluated and a recommendation made to the States "early this year", but it could now be the end of January before this happens.
Strike action by Jersey civil servants
Hundreds of Jersey civil servants - including teaching assistants - are expected to walk out on Monday over an ongoing pay dispute with the States.
Most primary schools will have to close over lunchtime, with parents being notified about how they will be affected.
It's the latest action in a dispute which has seen union leaders dismiss a pay offer by the island's government as "insulting" and consistently below the rate of inflation.
States chief executive Charlie Parker argued that the island had to make £30m of savings and there was no more money for bigger pay rises.
