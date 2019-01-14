Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A long-awaited decision on whether plans for Jersey's new hospital can go ahead is expected to be announced by the States Planning Minister Deputy John Young at about lunchtime on Monday.

If approved, the £466m development will be built on the existing site in St Helier at Gloucester Street and nearby Kensington Place, despite some calls for it to be relocated to the waterfront.

The original design was rejected last year, following concerns about the size of the proposed development.

Independent planning inspector Phillip Staddon - who recommended the States turn down the first set of plans - has also advised Jersey's planning minister on the current application.