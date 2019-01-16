Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Islands highlight no-deal plans after Brexit vote
- Police chief says court proceedings expected in Mikus Alps case
Will French supermarkets be opening in the Island?
Jersey Evening Post
The States are exploring the possibility of strengthening freight links with St Malo and allowing French supermarkets to operate in the Island.
Mikus Alps: Police chief says 'court proceedings' expected
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
An investigation into the death of Mikus Alps is likely to culminate in court proceedings, the new head of Guernsey's law enforcement has told the BBC in his first interview.
The remains of the Latvian man were found in a burnt out car in Guernsey more than a year ago.
Two post-mortem examinations have since occurred on the remains, and police are expecting the results of a final forensic report from a Home Office pathologist in March.
A coroner holds an inquest if it is not possible to find out the cause of death from a post-mortem examination, or the death is found to be unnatural.
An inquest is a public court hearing in order to establish who died and how, when and where the death occurred.
Usually they are held within six months of a death.
Islands highlight no-deal plans after vote
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's government says it will continue to lobby the UK government to make sure the island gets the best outcome from Brexit - in the light of last night's crushing defeat for Theresa May's plans.
The vote makes the future of Brexit uncertain, and Jersey's external relations minister says the island has made plans to cope with that.
They will be tested today in an exercise at Mount Bingham, where departments will look at how a no-deal Brexit would affect the way Jersey gets its supplies of essential food and medicines.
In Guernsey, the island's external affairs minister has outlined its "extensive preparations" for all Brexit scenarios, including no deal, over the last two years.