Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

An investigation into the death of Mikus Alps is likely to culminate in court proceedings, the new head of Guernsey's law enforcement has told the BBC in his first interview.

The remains of the Latvian man were found in a burnt out car in Guernsey more than a year ago.

Two post-mortem examinations have since occurred on the remains, and police are expecting the results of a final forensic report from a Home Office pathologist in March.

Quote Message: The process will culminate in some kind of court proceedings. There will be a coronial aspect, clearly, to this case. There may or may not be other court proceedings. I can't comment. I would just like to re-assure the public that the facts in this case will have to be presented before either a coroner's court or some other court if that part of the inquiry goes in a certain direction." from Ruari Hardy Head of Guernsey Law Enforcement The process will culminate in some kind of court proceedings. There will be a coronial aspect, clearly, to this case. There may or may not be other court proceedings. I can't comment. I would just like to re-assure the public that the facts in this case will have to be presented before either a coroner's court or some other court if that part of the inquiry goes in a certain direction." Ruari Hardy Head of Guernsey Law Enforcement

A coroner holds an inquest if it is not possible to find out the cause of death from a post-mortem examination, or the death is found to be unnatural.

An inquest is a public court hearing in order to establish who died and how, when and where the death occurred.

Usually they are held within six months of a death.