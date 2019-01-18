Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Vice President of Guernsey's Economic Development Committee says she's not confident that Brexit will happen.

MPs will vote on the UK government's alternative Brexit plan on 29 January, after Theresa May's proposed deal was emphatically rejected this week.

But Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen says her own experience at a recent gathering of the British-Irish Council has lead her to believe that Theresa May's plan was the "only workable option".