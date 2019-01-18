Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Vice President of Guernsey's Economic Development Committee says she's not confident that Brexit will happen.
MPs will vote on the UK government's alternative Brexit plan on 29 January, after Theresa May's proposed deal was emphatically rejected this week.
But Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen says her own experience at a recent gathering of the British-Irish Council has lead her to believe that Theresa May's plan was the "only workable option".
Quote Message: I think it's terrible. This is the worst example of politicking and game playing. I'm not confident, actually, that there won't just be a 'no Brexit' - I think that that's where it'll end. Having attended the British-Irish Council, I know there's a strong feeling that actually Theresa May's option was really the only workable one for the parties sitting round that table. from Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen Vice President of Guernsey's Economic Development Committee
I think it's terrible. This is the worst example of politicking and game playing. I'm not confident, actually, that there won't just be a 'no Brexit' - I think that that's where it'll end. Having attended the British-Irish Council, I know there's a strong feeling that actually Theresa May's option was really the only workable one for the parties sitting round that table.
Weather: Chilly and breezy with showers later
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
This morning will be mostly cloudy with some sunny spells.
It will cloud over throughout the afternoon with outbreaks of rain pushing in from the west.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Deputy 'not confident' that Brexit will go ahead
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Vice President of Guernsey's Economic Development Committee says she's not confident that Brexit will happen.
MPs will vote on the UK government's alternative Brexit plan on 29 January, after Theresa May's proposed deal was emphatically rejected this week.
But Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen says her own experience at a recent gathering of the British-Irish Council has lead her to believe that Theresa May's plan was the "only workable option".
Weather: Chilly and breezy with showers later
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
This morning will be mostly cloudy with some sunny spells.
It will cloud over throughout the afternoon with outbreaks of rain pushing in from the west.
It will be a chilly, breezy day.
Maximum Temperature: 3 to 6°C (37 to 43°F)
LiveChannel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
Investigation into explosion in road
BBC Radio Jersey
Investigations are continuing into what caused an explosion on Bagot Road in Jersey.
The explosion just before 12:00 on Thursday blew man hole covers about 25ft (7.6m) into the air.
Experts from Jersey Gas and the environment department used monitoring equipment to try and establish what caused the explosion
The road has been closed overnight and remains closed this morning.