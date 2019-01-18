Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Updates on Friday 18 January 2019
  2. Investigation into explosion in road

  1. Deputy 'not confident' that Brexit will go ahead

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    European and Union flags
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Vice President of Guernsey's Economic Development Committee says she's not confident that Brexit will happen.

    MPs will vote on the UK government's alternative Brexit plan on 29 January, after Theresa May's proposed deal was emphatically rejected this week.

    But Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen says her own experience at a recent gathering of the British-Irish Council has lead her to believe that Theresa May's plan was the "only workable option".

    Quote Message: I think it's terrible. This is the worst example of politicking and game playing. I'm not confident, actually, that there won't just be a 'no Brexit' - I think that that's where it'll end. Having attended the British-Irish Council, I know there's a strong feeling that actually Theresa May's option was really the only workable one for the parties sitting round that table. from Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen Vice President of Guernsey's Economic Development Committee
    Deputy Andrea Dudley-OwenVice President of Guernsey's Economic Development Committee

  2. Weather: Chilly and breezy with showers later

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    This morning will be mostly cloudy with some sunny spells.

    It will cloud over throughout the afternoon with outbreaks of rain pushing in from the west.

    It will be a chilly, breezy day.

    Maximum Temperature: 3 to 6°C (37 to 43°F)

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Investigation into explosion in road

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Investigations are continuing into what caused an explosion on Bagot Road in Jersey.

    The explosion just before 12:00 on Thursday blew man hole covers about 25ft (7.6m) into the air.

    Experts from Jersey Gas and the environment department used monitoring equipment to try and establish what caused the explosion

    The road has been closed overnight and remains closed this morning.

