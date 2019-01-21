Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Sophia Eisenhuth was diagnosed with profound hearing loss when she was just a few days old.
She is now 10 and has joined the squad along with 23 other girls.
If she is good enough she may be selected to represent Great Britain in the future.
Sophia says she feels the same as every other gymnast in her club...
I do have to try harder to try and hear the staff but it's the same and I feel the same as everyone else when I'm training.
I do have to try harder to try and hear the staff but it's the same and I feel the same as everyone else when I'm training.
'Questions need to be asked’ of island’s judiciary
Jersey Evening Post
Serious questions need to be asked of the Judicial Greffier and Attorney General’s Department following the aborted prosecutions of three electoral candidates, Advocate Hiren Mistry, defence counsel in the case, has said.
Road closures due to Victoria Avenue traffic light failure
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
In Jersey, the traffic lights at the eastern end of Victoria Avenue are not working and there are road closures in the area.
There is no access westbound from the Esplanade to either Peirson Road or West Park Roundabout and no access from West Park Roundabout on to the Esplanade eastbound.
Jersey Police say delays can be expected and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
Jersey 'will get medicine supplies post-Brexit'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's Minister for External Relations says he has been assured that the island has been included in the UK stockpiling of medicine ahead of Brexit.
Companies have stockpiled six weeks' worth of medicines, but UK pharmacists says that has resulted in them struggling to get hold of some medicines or paying vastly increased prices for them.
Jersey pharmacists say they have run low on some antidepressants and HRT medicines because of the move - but insist they can work around the problem and patients shouldn't be concerned.
Senator Ian Gorst says a lot of work is being done to make sure the island will still get supplies post-Brexit...
Weather: A chilly start and generally cloudy
BBC Weather
A chilly start but some early sunny spells are expected.
It will generally be a cloudy day with further sunny spells and just a small risk of the odd shower.
Highs of 7C (44F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: