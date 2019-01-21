Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 21 January 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Jersey 'will get medicine supplies post-Brexit'

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's Minister for External Relations says he has been assured that the island has been included in the UK stockpiling of medicine ahead of Brexit.

    Companies have stockpiled six weeks' worth of medicines, but UK pharmacists says that has resulted in them struggling to get hold of some medicines or paying vastly increased prices for them.

    Jersey pharmacists say they have run low on some antidepressants and HRT medicines because of the move - but insist they can work around the problem and patients shouldn't be concerned.

    Senator Ian Gorst says a lot of work is being done to make sure the island will still get supplies post-Brexit...

    Video content

    Video caption: Jersey pharmacists say they've run low on some antidepressants and HRT medicines

  2. Deaf gymnast, 10, 'not disadvantaged'

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    A deaf Guernsey girl who's been selected for the British Gymnastics Tumbling Foundation Squad says she does not feel disadvantaged by her hearing impairment.

    Sophia Eisenhuth was diagnosed with profound hearing loss when she was just a few days old.

    She is now 10 and has joined the squad along with 23 other girls.

    If she is good enough she may be selected to represent Great Britain in the future.

    Sophia says she feels the same as every other gymnast in her club...

    Quote Message: I do have to try harder to try and hear the staff but it's the same and I feel the same as everyone else when I'm training. from Sophia Eisenhuth British Gymnastics Tumbling Foundation Squad
    Sophia EisenhuthBritish Gymnastics Tumbling Foundation Squad

  3. 'Questions need to be asked’ of island’s judiciary

    Jersey Evening Post

    Serious questions need to be asked of the Judicial Greffier and Attorney General’s Department following the aborted prosecutions of three electoral candidates, Advocate Hiren Mistry, defence counsel in the case, has said.

  4. Road closures due to Victoria Avenue traffic light failure

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    In Jersey, the traffic lights at the eastern end of Victoria Avenue are not working and there are road closures in the area.

    There is no access westbound from the Esplanade to either Peirson Road or West Park Roundabout and no access from West Park Roundabout on to the Esplanade eastbound.

    Jersey Police say delays can be expected and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

  5. Weather: A chilly start and generally cloudy

    BBC Weather

    A chilly start but some early sunny spells are expected.

    It will generally be a cloudy day with further sunny spells and just a small risk of the odd shower.

    Highs of 7C (44F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top