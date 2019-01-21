Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's Minister for External Relations says he has been assured that the island has been included in the UK stockpiling of medicine ahead of Brexit.

Companies have stockpiled six weeks' worth of medicines, but UK pharmacists says that has resulted in them struggling to get hold of some medicines or paying vastly increased prices for them.

Jersey pharmacists say they have run low on some antidepressants and HRT medicines because of the move - but insist they can work around the problem and patients shouldn't be concerned.

Senator Ian Gorst says a lot of work is being done to make sure the island will still get supplies post-Brexit...