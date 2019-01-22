Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Air and sea under way for a light aircraft that lost contact off Alderney
- --- The Piper Malibu with two people on board Casquets lighthouse
- --- It was due to be travelling from Nantes in France to Cardiff
- --- 'Genuine concern' premier footballer Emiliano Sala was on board
- Fans await Guernsey's first gaming and cosplay tournament
Missing plane: 'Concern' for footballer
It is feared Argentine striker Emiliano Sala was on a flight which disappeared off Guernsey.Read more
CI weather: Sunny spells and a few showers
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
There will be sunny spells and a few showers and the may become locally heavy with a risk of hail on Tuesday afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 3 to 6C (37 to 43F).
A clear evening is expected with the risk of a few showers moving in from the west at times.
Mostly dry by the end of the night with gentle to moderate north-westerly winds.
Minimum temperature: 3 to 6C (37 to 43F).
College gets expansion plans approved
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Elizabeth College has been granted planning permission to expand its premises into Canada Court, currently occupied by the Royal Bank of Canada.
The plans include an enhanced library and study area as well an enlarged sixth form centre.
With planning permission now granted, Elizabeth College can purchase Canada Court, which will allow it to expand and enhance its facilities.
To complete the purchase, the college intends to launch a financial appeal to parents, Old Elizabethans and other supporters of the private school.
Principal Jenny Palmer said she was pleased they had been given the green light.
It is thought the development will take five to seven years to complete.
Fans await Guernsey's first gaming and cosplay tournament
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's first ever video gaming tournament is set to take place on 16 and 17 February.
Donkey Con will see people of all ages compete in gaming and cosplay contests at St James.
Jon Bisson, the venue's executive director, said there were many local gaming fans ready to take part...
Dog rescued after falling down Jersey cliff
A dog got a lucky escape in Jersey on Monday afternoon after falling down a cliff near Beauport, in the southwest of the island.
Harvey, an 11-month-old Staffordshire Terrier, was rescued by Jersey Fire and Rescue's Red Watch team.
The dog escaped "serious injury" and was successfully reunited with his owner, the fire service tweeted.