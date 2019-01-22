Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Elizabeth College has been granted planning permission to expand its premises into Canada Court, currently occupied by the Royal Bank of Canada.

The plans include an enhanced library and study area as well an enlarged sixth form centre.

With planning permission now granted, Elizabeth College can purchase Canada Court, which will allow it to expand and enhance its facilities.

To complete the purchase, the college intends to launch a financial appeal to parents, Old Elizabethans and other supporters of the private school.

Principal Jenny Palmer said she was pleased they had been given the green light.

It is thought the development will take five to seven years to complete.