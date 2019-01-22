Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Air and sea under way for a light aircraft that lost contact off Alderney
  2. --- The Piper Malibu with two people on board Casquets lighthouse
  3. --- It was due to be travelling from Nantes in France to Cardiff
  4. --- 'Genuine concern' premier footballer Emiliano Sala was on board
  5. Fans await Guernsey's first gaming and cosplay tournament
  6. Updates on Tuesday 22 January 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. CI weather: Sunny spells and a few showers

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    There will be sunny spells and a few showers and the may become locally heavy with a risk of hail on Tuesday afternoon.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Maximum temperature: 3 to 6C (37 to 43F).

    A clear evening is expected with the risk of a few showers moving in from the west at times.

    Mostly dry by the end of the night with gentle to moderate north-westerly winds.

    Minimum temperature: 3 to 6C (37 to 43F).

  3. College gets expansion plans approved

    John Fernandez

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    The Royal Bank of Canada's Guernsey office
    Copyright: BBC

    Elizabeth College has been granted planning permission to expand its premises into Canada Court, currently occupied by the Royal Bank of Canada.

    The plans include an enhanced library and study area as well an enlarged sixth form centre.

    With planning permission now granted, Elizabeth College can purchase Canada Court, which will allow it to expand and enhance its facilities.

    To complete the purchase, the college intends to launch a financial appeal to parents, Old Elizabethans and other supporters of the private school.

    Principal Jenny Palmer said she was pleased they had been given the green light.

    It is thought the development will take five to seven years to complete.

  5. Fans await Guernsey's first gaming and cosplay tournament

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Guernsey's first ever video gaming tournament is set to take place on 16 and 17 February.

    Donkey Con will see people of all ages compete in gaming and cosplay contests at St James.

    Jon Bisson, the venue's executive director, said there were many local gaming fans ready to take part...

    Video content

    Video caption: Fans await island's first gaming and cosplay tournament

  6. Dog rescued after falling down Jersey cliff

    Twitter

    A dog got a lucky escape in Jersey on Monday afternoon after falling down a cliff near Beauport, in the southwest of the island.

    Harvey, an 11-month-old Staffordshire Terrier, was rescued by Jersey Fire and Rescue's Red Watch team.

    The dog escaped "serious injury" and was successfully reunited with his owner, the fire service tweeted.

    Rescuers scale a cliff with a dog in Jersey
    Copyright: Jersey Fire and Rescue
