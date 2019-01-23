Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A reverend in Guernsey has said he's looking to introduce contactless donations to his church in the near future.

A trial of contactless donations at 12 churches in the UK has seen increases of up to 97% in donations.

Matthew Barrett, Rector at the Town Church in Guernsey said it's an idea he'd welcome here in the Bailiwick.

It's essential churches look to "keep up with modern trends," he added.