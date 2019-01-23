Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  Updates on Wednesday 23 January 2019

  1. Contactless donations could come to Guernsey church

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    A reverend in Guernsey has said he's looking to introduce contactless donations to his church in the near future.

    A trial of contactless donations at 12 churches in the UK has seen increases of up to 97% in donations.

    Town Church
    Matthew Barrett, Rector at the Town Church in Guernsey said it's an idea he'd welcome here in the Bailiwick.

    It's essential churches look to "keep up with modern trends," he added.

    Contactless
  2. 'It would smash our business completely'

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's only fireworks company says plans for new regulations will "smash" the business.

    An early draft on the potential changes to fireworks regulations was published after Deputy Rob Ward put questions about the policy to the Home Affairs minister in the States last week.

    Fireworks
    Some of the considerations include needing licenses from parish constables, the use and sale of fireworks that make less noise, and restrictions on times and days firework displays can happen.

    Quote Message: It is completely impossible for me to comply with any of that, and if I was forced by the States it would smash our business completely. from James Bevis Starburst Fireworks
    James BevisStarburst Fireworks
