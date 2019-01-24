Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's Grammar School is closed to the majority of students on Thursday.

It's due to a boiler breaking down which has left the site with no hot water or heating.

Years 7 to 10 and Year 12 should not attend but the sixth form centre remains unaffected.

The sixth form taster day will still go ahead for all Year 11 students across the island.

All staff will be on site as normal, while Year 13 students are on planned home study.

Head teacher Kieran James said it should be fixed by the end of the day.