Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Les Beaucamps High School in Guernsey has had high levels of staff absence, while the retention of staff has been poor, an inspection has revealed.

It's the first time a secondary school in the island has been inspected against an updated and more rigorous framework.

The inspection was carried out by Terry Carr Consultancy, which has a one-year contract to inspect Bailiwick schools.

However, the report said the school's strengths included students' achievements in English and maths and improvements in science.

Inspectors also praised the skills and commitment of teachers and staff in student engagement and said behaviour in the school was good.

From this September, inspections will be carried out by Ofsted, the body which inspects schools in the UK.