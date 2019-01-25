Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Les Beaucamps High School in Guernsey has had high levels of staff absence, while the retention of staff has been poor, an inspection has revealed. It's the first time a secondary school in the island has been inspected against an updated and more rigorous framework. The inspection was carried out by Terry Carr Consultancy, which\nhas a one-year contract to inspect Bailiwick schools. However, the report said the school's strengths included students' achievements in English and maths and improvements in science. Inspectors also praised the skills and commitment of teachers and staff in student engagement and said behaviour in the school was good. From this September, inspections will be carried out by Ofsted, the body which inspects schools in the UK.
New 'rigorous' school inspection produces mixed results
Friday's weather for the Channel Islands: Cloudy with patchy drizzle
The morning will be cloudy with occasional drizzle and mist with a risk of fog patches.
However, there's the chance of some brighter spells developing in the afternoon, with maximum temperatures between 8 and 11C (46 and 52F).
Jersey nurses can ballot for strike action over pay
The Royal College of Nursing has said its Jersey members can ballot on strike action, as the dispute over States pay continues.
It's the first time the union has ever approved such a vote and the Jersey branch says it will give members a say if talks don't immediately result in an improved offer.
The States Employment Board, which oversees pay, says it is planning talks with unions to explore ways to resolve the ongoing dispute with public sector workers.