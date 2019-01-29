Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Tuesday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, becoming increasingly heavy during the afternoon and potentially turning sleety too. Winds strengthening later.

Maximum Temperature: 3-6C (37-43F).

Tuesday evening and overnight: The last of the rain and possible sleet will move away in the evening.

The night will then see clear spells and showers. The showers could be heavy and may even be a little wintry. Rather windy.

Minimum Temperature: 1-5C (34-41F).