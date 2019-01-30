Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Islanders are being warned to watch out for icy patches on Wednesday evening and overnight as surface temperatures may fall below 0C (32F). Jersey is more likely to feel the effects with the Bailiwick of Guernsey forecast "minor icing".
Ice warnings released for islands
Islanders are being warned to watch out for icy patches on Wednesday evening and overnight as surface temperatures may fall below 0C (32F).
Jersey is more likely to feel the effects with the Bailiwick of Guernsey forecast "minor icing".
Manchester flight cancelled due to snow
BBC Radio Guernsey
Snow has closed Manchester Airport so Aurigny has cancelled its Wednesday morning return flight.
Passengers are being offered the choice of cancelling or moving to a later flight.
Jersey EU settlement scheme to open next month
Anyone from the European Union looking to stay in Jersey after Brexit can apply from 11 February.
Weather: Heavy showers at times with possibility of thunder
BBC Weather
There will be sunny spells and showers on Wednesday. Some of the showers will be heavy, with the chance of hail and thunder.
Maximum Temperature: 3 to 6C (37 to 43F).
Wednesday evening and overnight: The showers will tend to fade to leave it dry with clear spells. Cloud will tend to thicken into the early hours.
Minimum Temperature: 1 to 4C (34 to 39F).