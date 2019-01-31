Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

More than 100 Jersey hospital workers have joined together to challenge the States after it withdrew pay rises awarded in error.

Health workers - including physiotherapists, radiographers and social workers - are among the 126 staff that were mistakenly given salary increases.

The roles of the health workers were re-evaluated - leading to the 126 being re-banded and given pay increases - some as much as £10,000-a-year more, leading to an extra £746k being paid out by the health department.

The health workers were told their uplifted grade and pay would go back to the original status from 1 April. They would not have to pay the money back as it wasn't their fault, but the BBC understands some had mortgages approved on their higher salaries and others had made other choices based on their new pay.

Now most of them are disputing with the States over the way they have been treated.

A spokesman for the States says it will contact affected staff that have launched a complaint to advise what happens next.