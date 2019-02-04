Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Updates on Monday 4 February 2019
- Emiliano Sala: Plane wreckage found in Channel
- 'Pay-as-you-throw' bin scheme introduced
Sala plane wreckage found in Channel
Accident investigators will send a submersible down to the aircraft, found in the sea off Guernsey.Read more
'Pay as you throw' bin scheme introduced
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's new "pay as you throw" rubbish collections started on Sunday evening.
Now, if your black bag doesn't have a pre-paid sticker it won't be picked up by collectors.
Weather: Rain and fog across the region
BBC Weather
Monday morning will be cloudy with some rain and fog over high ground.
In the afternoon it will become drier and brighter with cloud slowly breaking in places to allow for some sunny spells.
A blustery start but winds will ease.
Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F)
Emiliano Sala: Plane wreckage found north of Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
The wreckage of the plane carrying the Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson has been discovered.
The Argentine striker and his pilot David Ibbotson went missing when their flight disappeared near Alderney on the way to Cardiff last month.
David Mearns, who's been leading the private search team, said they discovered a "substantial" amount of wreckage on the seabed...