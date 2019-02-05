Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A report into what happened to an aircraft that went missing off Alderney - carrying footballer, Emiliano Sala and pilot, David Ibbotson - will be issued by the end of the month.

On Monday, the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said a body was seen in the underwater wreckage of the Piper Malibu. The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed.

The AAIB also said it now has to make a decision, in consultation with the families and police, about what to do with the plane.

It's not yet known how long the full investigation will take, but an interim report will be issued within the next three weeks, the AAIB added.