Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Wednesday 6 February 2019

  1. Ten flats planned for empty building

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A listed office block in Jersey could be turned into 10 flats if Jersey's planning committee approves a new application.

    The building at 45 La Motte Street is next to the Standard Bank building and used to house a trust company.

    Former Standard Bank property
    Copyright: Google

    The applicant - DF Investments - says the "outdated" office block has been empty for some time, blaming the builds size and location for the lack of interest.

    The new development would have nine two-bedroom flats and a one-bedroom flat, as well as basement storage facilities and a communal roof garden.

  2. Guernsey to start Asian hornet 'Spring Queening'

    Hayden Atkins

    Reporter, BBC Radio Guernsey

    An island-wide programme to trap queen Asian hornets as they emerge from hibernation is being launched by the States of Guernsey.

    The project, which has been branded as "Spring Queening", will begin in the spring.

    Nearly 300 specially-baited traps, covering the whole of Guernsey will attempt to capture as many queen hornets as possible.

    Asian hornet
    Copyright: BBC

    Trapping the queens before they have the opportunity to raise their young and build nests will be the biggest priority ahead of the scheme's launch.

    It's part of a three-year strategy that was launched in 2018 and endorsed by Guernsey's environment committee.

    Eight Asian hornet nests were located and destroyed in Guernsey last year.

