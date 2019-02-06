Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A listed office block in Jersey could be turned into 10 flats if Jersey's planning committee approves a new application.

The building at 45 La Motte Street is next to the Standard Bank building and used to house a trust company.

The applicant - DF Investments - says the "outdated" office block has been empty for some time, blaming the builds size and location for the lack of interest.

The new development would have nine two-bedroom flats and a one-bedroom flat, as well as basement storage facilities and a communal roof garden.