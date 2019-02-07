Live
Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Updates on Thursday 7 February 2019
- Emiliano Sala: Body recovered from wreckage of plane
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Force eight winds expected across the islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
An orange weather warning for wind is in place across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
Winds of force eight can be expected.
New weekly newspaper launching in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Bailiwick Express website is launching a new free weekly paper in Guernsey.
The paper, which will be delivered to every home in the island by Guernsey Post, will have a round up of all the stories throughout the week as well as local sport, business and arts.
The Express has recruited a team of local journalists, sales and production staff to produce it.
LiveLiveChannel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
Emiliano Sala: Body recovered from wreckage of plane
BBC Radio Guernsey
Air accident investigators have recovered a body from the wreckage of a plane carrying the Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson.
Officials said attempts to bring the aircraft back up to the surface have been called off because poor weather is expected for the foreseeable future.