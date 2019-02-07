Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Updates on Thursday 7 February 2019
  2. Emiliano Sala: Body recovered from wreckage of plane

  1. Force eight winds expected across the islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    An orange weather warning for wind is in place across the islands, Jersey Met has said.

    Winds of force eight can be expected.

    weather warning
    Copyright: Jersey Met

  2. New weekly newspaper launching in Guernsey

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Newspaper
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Bailiwick Express website is launching a new free weekly paper in Guernsey.

    The paper, which will be delivered to every home in the island by Guernsey Post, will have a round up of all the stories throughout the week as well as local sport, business and arts.

    The Express has recruited a team of local journalists, sales and production staff to produce it.

  4. Emiliano Sala: Body recovered from wreckage of plane

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Emiliano Sala
    Copyright: Gett

    Air accident investigators have recovered a body from the wreckage of a plane carrying the Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson.

    Officials said attempts to bring the aircraft back up to the surface have been called off because poor weather is expected for the foreseeable future.

