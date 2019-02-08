Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 8 February 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather: Windy and rainy with some sunny spells

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    Friday is set to be a very windy day with gales expected.

    Rain will turn heavier and more persistent throughout the morning.

    The weather will begin to brighten in the afternoon with sunny spells and blustery showers predicted.

    Maximum temperature: 11C (52F).

    CI weather
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Emiliano Sala: Argentine footballer's body identified

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Emiliano Sala
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A body recovered from a plane which crashed off Guernsey has been formally identified as professional footballer Emiliano Sala.

    The Argentinian player and his pilot David Ibbotson went missing last month when their aircraft disappeared on a flight from France to Cardiff.

    The plane was discovered last weekend following a private search and the body was brought into Portland in Dorset on Monday.

