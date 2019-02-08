Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Friday is set to be a very windy day with gales expected. Rain will turn heavier and more persistent throughout the morning. The weather will begin to brighten in the afternoon with sunny spells and blustery showers predicted. Maximum temperature: 11C (52F).
Emiliano Sala: Argentine footballer's body identified
BBC Radio Guernsey
A body recovered from a plane which crashed off Guernsey has been formally identified as professional footballer Emiliano Sala.
The Argentinian player and his pilot David Ibbotson went missing last month when their aircraft disappeared on a flight from France to Cardiff.
The plane was discovered last weekend following a private search and the body was brought into Portland in Dorset on Monday.