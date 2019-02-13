Channel Islands Live: 13 February

Some operations due to take place at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital have been postponed.

It is due to a technical issue with theatre four, says Health and Social Care.

A spokeswoman says as one theatre is always free for emergencies it means a 30% drop in available space and some scheduled operations being postponed.

She said the department had worked with the Medical Specialist Group to "ensure all priority/urgent surgery" went ahead and the decision to postpone was not "taken lightly".

She apologised on behalf of the States and said those impacted would be contacted to rearrange.

It's hoped theatre four will be back in action by the end of week.