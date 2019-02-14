Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

People from Alderney who want to live and work in Guernsey have been treated as second class citizens because of restrictive housing license laws, according to an Alderney woman. Daisy Doardo lived in Guernsey for several years until she was 11, but due to a combination her mother not being legally entitled to live there and homesickness, she moved back to Alderney. She now lives in the UK but said had the law been more lenient, she would probably still be there. "When you're born, you're educated, you've grown up on and off Guernsey, it just seems very unfair. "It seems as if Alderney residents, are downgraded to second class," she said. Home Affairs says steps are being taken under its new residency rules to make it easier for people born in Alderney and Sark to move to Guernsey for education, training or work.
Alderney residents 'second class citizens'
BBC Radio Guernsey
