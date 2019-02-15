Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States of Jersey will be asked again to release money to help solve the public sector pay dispute.

Deputy Geoff Southern said the row is now so bad it threatens the social and economic wellbeing of the island.

A similar proposal by the deputy was narrowly defeated in December - when Senator Tracey Vallois, who was then the head of the States Employment Board, chose not to cast a vote.

He said strike action by unions across all sectors is unprecedented in Jersey.

Mediation between unions and the States Employment Board (SEB) continues, but the SEB won't make any further public statements until the dispute is resolved.

It has previously said that there is no more money available.