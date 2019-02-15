Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States of Jersey will be asked again to release money to help solve the public sector pay dispute.
Deputy Geoff Southern said the row is now so bad it threatens the social and economic wellbeing of the island.
A similar proposal by the deputy was narrowly defeated in December - when Senator Tracey Vallois, who was then the head of the States Employment Board, chose not to cast a vote.
BBCCopyright: BBC
He said strike action by unions across all sectors is unprecedented in Jersey.
Mediation between unions and the States Employment Board (SEB) continues, but the SEB won't make any further public statements until the dispute is resolved.
It has previously said that there is no more money available.
Cannabis licence approved for medicinal use
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A company that makes cannabis products has been granted permission to grow the plant in Guernsey.
Celebrate Ltd, which trades as The Original Alternative, has had its application to grow the island's first medicinal cannabis plants approved.
The States of Guernsey said the licence was approved - on the advice of the chief pharmacist - on several conditions surrounding the packaging of materials and marketing.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The company owns a former vinery on Douit Lane in the Vale, where development plans include a security fence topped with barbed wire, a security gate, security lights and motion sensors, processing and storage rooms, as well as facilities including a toilet, shower and kitchen.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Public strikes 'threatens economic wellbeing'
BBC Radio Jersey
The States of Jersey will be asked again to release money to help solve the public sector pay dispute.
Deputy Geoff Southern said the row is now so bad it threatens the social and economic wellbeing of the island.
A similar proposal by the deputy was narrowly defeated in December - when Senator Tracey Vallois, who was then the head of the States Employment Board, chose not to cast a vote.
He said strike action by unions across all sectors is unprecedented in Jersey.
Mediation between unions and the States Employment Board (SEB) continues, but the SEB won't make any further public statements until the dispute is resolved.
It has previously said that there is no more money available.
Cannabis licence approved for medicinal use
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A company that makes cannabis products has been granted permission to grow the plant in Guernsey.
Celebrate Ltd, which trades as The Original Alternative, has had its application to grow the island's first medicinal cannabis plants approved.
The States of Guernsey said the licence was approved - on the advice of the chief pharmacist - on several conditions surrounding the packaging of materials and marketing.
The company owns a former vinery on Douit Lane in the Vale, where development plans include a security fence topped with barbed wire, a security gate, security lights and motion sensors, processing and storage rooms, as well as facilities including a toilet, shower and kitchen.
Jersey art studio has 'extensive damage'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A fire has caused "extensive damage" to an art studio in Gorey, Jersey, and one person suffered minor burns.
Fire crews spent about three hours at the site on Thursday morning after receiving multiple emergency calls from members of the public.
It's believed the fire was caused by an electric bicycle being charged.
The building had gas cylinders inside and there were concerns over its structural integrity, so firefighters remained outside the building.
The casualty was treated for minor injuries at the scene.