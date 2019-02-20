Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Guernsey campaigner for assisted dying says Jersey's decision to investigate the issue has made Guernsey's ruling not to even more galling.

Sarah Griffith, who gave advice at the start of Jersey's campaign, believes if legislation was worded differently last year, more Guernsey deputies would have voted in favour of it.

Earlier this week, ministers in Jersey agreed to commission research into the options for assisted dying in the island, just months after their Guernsey counterparts decided against the same move.

Ms Griffith believes Guernsey "missed the boat" and says if deputies understood they were only being asked to approve investigating the implications of assisted dying, it may have changed the vote.