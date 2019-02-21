Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

For the first time in more than 20 years flights will operate between Guernsey and London Heathrow Airport, it has been announced.

From 31 March, Flybe will run daily flights between the island and London's largest airport.

Outbound flights depart Guernsey at 14:40, with a return from Heathrow at 17:20.

The last direct flights between Guernsey and Heathrow were operated by Air UK, and ended in March 1998 after the airline was taken over by dutch carrier KLM.

Guernsey's economic development committee president Charles Parkinson said he was “delighted" Flybe had decided to launch the route, the sixth from the island since it adopted its "open skies" policy in September 2018.

"Worldwide connectivity through a major international hub is an important achievement of one of the committee's top strategic objectives,” Deputy Parkinson said.

On 4 March, Flybe shareholders will decide whether the struggling regional airline is bought by a consortium including Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group for £2.2m.