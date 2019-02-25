Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey Police will be driving around in three new electric cars. The force already has a number of smaller cars, but this is the first time that the larger, response cars have gone green. Acting Chief Inspector Mark Hafey said the new vehicles would help the force become more environmentally friendly.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Jersey Police get three new electric cars
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey Police will be driving around in three new electric cars.
The force already has a number of smaller cars, but this is the first time that the larger, response cars have gone green.
Acting Chief Inspector Mark Hafey said the new vehicles would help the force become more environmentally friendly.
CI weather: Fine, dry and sunny
BBC Weather
Monday will be fine and dry with largely clear blue skies and sunshine.
There may be just a few patches of wispy high cloud around. Very mild again with a light to moderate easterly breeze.
Maximum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: