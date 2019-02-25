Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 25 February 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Jersey Police get three new electric cars

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey Police will be driving around in three new electric cars.

    The force already has a number of smaller cars, but this is the first time that the larger, response cars have gone green.

    Acting Chief Inspector Mark Hafey said the new vehicles would help the force become more environmentally friendly.

  2. CI weather: Fine, dry and sunny

    BBC Weather

    Monday will be fine and dry with largely clear blue skies and sunshine.

    There may be just a few patches of wispy high cloud around. Very mild again with a light to moderate easterly breeze.

    Maximum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top