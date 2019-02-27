Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The government in Guernsey has said there are plenty of retail jobs available in the island for those who need them.

The statement by the States Employment and Social Security Department follows the closure of three retail shops this month - Beghins, Miss Selfridge and HMV.

A number of other retailers and businesses have also closed their doors in St Peter Port over the last few months, but Deputy Michelle Le Clerc says people shouldn't delay asking the committee for help as the job centre will help support them to find work.