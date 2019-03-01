Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Further questions will be asked about the training given to new States members after a Guernsey politician claims she received no support and inadequate training in dealing with a data protection matter.

During an emotional speech, Deputy Sarah Hansmann Rouxel admitted to the assembly that a code of conduct investigation had taken a toll on her mental health.

She gave a speech at the end of this month's States meeting, following the conclusion of a two-year investigation into a data protection breach.

The Code of Conduct Panel upheld the complaint against her, but regarded the breach of conduct as being of a minor nature.

The Vale deputy was cautioned but has called for more support for States members.

A day earlier, the president of the States Assembly and Constitution Committee, Deputy Neil Inder, expressed disappointment at the lack of extra funding for training of new members in areas including data protection.