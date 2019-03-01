Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Deputy received 'inadequate' data protection training
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
Further questions will be asked about the training given to new States members after a Guernsey politician claims she received no support and inadequate training in dealing with a data protection matter.
During an emotional speech, Deputy Sarah Hansmann Rouxel admitted to the assembly that a code of conduct investigation had taken a toll on her mental health.
She gave a speech at the end of this month's States meeting, following the conclusion of a two-year investigation into a data protection breach.
The Code of Conduct Panel upheld the complaint against her, but regarded the breach of conduct as being of a minor nature.
The Vale deputy was cautioned but has called for more support for States members.
A day earlier, the president of the States Assembly and Constitution Committee, Deputy Neil Inder, expressed disappointment at the lack of extra funding for training of new members in areas including data protection.
Improved pay offer for nurses
Jersey's government has made a new pay offer to the island's nurses and midwives.
While the offers for this year and last year haven't changed, they've been offered inflation plus 1.3% for next year.
Medical staff have joined other states workers in campaigning for a better deal - but until now the States Employment Board has maintained there is no more money to give them.
Earlier this week it announced an improved offer to teachers - and has now offered a similar deal to nurses.
The new deal also includes a promise to resolve differences between staff on different pay scales from next January.
The chief minister, who chairs the pay board, said it was a very significant improvement, and showed that the States valued nurses' commitment to caring for islanders.
John Le Fondre said unions had agreed to consult their members over the offer.
Winds of force six expected across the islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the islands.
Aurigny confident about inter-island route return
Jersey Evening Post
Aurigny is confident it can make a new Jersey-Guernsey air service work despite a 24% drop in passengers travelling between the islands over the past five years.
Channel Islands weather: Dry and cloudy
BBC Weather
A fairly dull start with plenty of cloud along with some mist and in places, pockets of drizzle.
Much of the mist will have cleared come on Friday afternoon - it'll be mostly cloudy though if largely dry.
Cloud breaks will develop in evening but won't last, as thickening cloud returns from the west, introducing spells of rain during the second half of the night.