Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Chief ministers from Britain's Crown Dependencies are holding meetings in London on Monday morning in efforts to thwart transparency measures which could be forced on the islands.

On Friday, it emerged various amendments had been lodged to the UK's Financial Services Bill, being debated by MPs later.

They seek to force Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man to make company ownership information of island firms public.

Campaigners said offshore leaks had shown anonymous companies were open to abuse.

The dependencies insist the move is unconstitutional and their private registers of company ownership are adequate.

BBC Copyright: BBC Crown Dependency chiefs Gavin St Pier (Guernsey), Howard Quayle (Isle of Man) and John Le Fondré (Jersey) Image caption: Crown Dependency chiefs Gavin St Pier (Guernsey), Howard Quayle (Isle of Man) and John Le Fondré (Jersey)

One amendment lodged by Tory MP Andrew Mitchell and Labour's Margaret Hodge forces the islands to have publicly-accessible business registers.

Under the plans, they will be in place by the end of 2020 "for the purpose of the detection, investigation or prevention of money laundering".

Their amendment adds that the UK government must provide "all reasonable assistance" to the islands in setting the registers up.

It has the support of at least 40 MPs, including former Tory cabinet ministers Ken Clarke, David Davis and Sir Oliver Letwin, senior Labour backbenchers Margaret Beckett and Ed Miliband, and deputy Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.

Ian Blackford, who leads the SNP group in Westminster, and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas have also put their name to the amendment.

The dependencies governments said they were "proactively engaging with the UK government and parliamentarians" to argue for rejecting the amendments.