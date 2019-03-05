Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be breezy and rather cloudy with a few showers, especially in the morning and into the early afternoon. However, there could be occasional bright or sunny spells at times. Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).
CI weather: Breezy and cloudy with showers
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
