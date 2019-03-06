Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey Met says winds of force seven can be expected.
Yellow weather warning for wind issued across islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Jersey Met says winds of force seven can be expected.
Channel Islands weather: Sunny spells and showers
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A mainly dry start to Wednesday. It will then be a breezy day with some sunny spells, but also showers pushing in from the west.
The showers could be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder.
Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).
'A lot to do' to improve tourist offering
BBC Radio Guernsey
More needs to be done to improve Guernsey's tourism offering, the politician responsible for the industry has conceded.
It is after a damning independent report found the island's tourism product was "stale, shabby and out of date."
The PwC report found the number of visitors was unlikely to grow, partly due to poor connectivity to the island.
Deputy Dawn Tindall said: "It's not good. It was produced in 2017, at the instructions of the previous committee, which I wasn't on.
"But even so, there's no holds barred there and clearly identifies a lot to do."
Former child refugee to visit Jersey
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Lord Alf Dubs, who came to Britain as a child refugee fleeing Nazi persecution, will visit Jersey later this month.
He will be trying to persuade the island to accept child refugees from countries affected by war.
It's hoped his speech at Hautlieu School on 21 March will allay fears adults posing as child refugees could enter Jersey, the local charity hosting him says.
Beth Gallichan, from the Jersey Cares Refugee Aid Group, said "innocent" children caught up conflict deserved to be helped.
"Just being able to be compassionate as an island, and potentially look at a small number of appropriate children is the correct way to be thinking," she said.
Jersey's government - along with Guernsey and the Isle of Man - have consistently said they would not accept refugees as part of the UK's Vulnerable Persons Relocation scheme, citing legal hurdles.
They also pointed to the "life-saving humanitarian aid" they funded.
A decision is also expected soon on whether correspondence between the islands on the matter of taking Syrian Refugees should be made public.