Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Cannon ball found lodged in castle wall
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
A "small football-sized" cannon ball thought to have been fired during the English Civil War (1642-1651) has been found wedged in a castle wall.
It was discovered by stonemasons at Guernsey's Castle Cornet in St Peter Port.
During the conflict Guernsey was on the side of Parliament, but Castle Cornet remained loyal to King Charles I - and held out as a royalist stronghold until it surrendered in 1651.
The under-siege castle was regularly fired upon by cannons in St Peter Port, often when it was being re-supplied by ships from fellow Royalists in Jersey.
"This probably came from one of those exchanges," Guernsey Museums' Dr Jason Monaghan said.
"it's actually quite deep in the wall.
"It's probably why nobody ever breaked it out. In the past they picked up the cannon balls that were fired here and basically fired them back - because they didn't explode in those days," he added.
Syrian refugee communications release 'could be delayed'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Communications between the Home Office and Crown Dependencies about Syrian refugees won't necessarily be made available to the public straight away.
Former Guernsey politician and self-styled transparency campaigner Tony Webber was working for the government correspondence between the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man on the resettling of Syrian refugees to be made public.
It follows a failed request made by the Home Office and Crown Dependencies to appeal the ruling.
Maurice Frankel, Director of the Campaign for Freedom of Information, explained...
'More still needs to be done to protect Jersey children'
BBC Radio Jersey
Systems to protect Jersey children still haven't improved enough since the independent care inquiry, the island's new director general for children has claimed.
Decades of abuse and neglect were revealed at the inquiry.
In an open letter, Mark Rogers said the suffering of hundreds of Jersey children exposed by the inquiry was unforgivable.
His letter is part of an urgent bid to recruit more social workers
But two years on processes to protect children still haven't improved enough. He says there must be change now.
Tide alert issued for tonight
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Seawater may spill over coastal walls and debris may be thrown on to roads on Guernsey's west coast this evening, the island's met office has warned.
It has issued a tide warning for the high tide at 19:30.
Strong west/north-westerly winds are due to combine with a 30ft (8.9m) high tide.
Channel Islands weather: Cold wind and showers
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Some sunny spells this morning but with a risk of showers too - possibly heavy and thundery.
Further showers this afternoon, easing later. Some sunny spells. Rather windy, making it feel chilly.