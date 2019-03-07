Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey Museums/Facebook Copyright: Guernsey Museums/Facebook

A "small football-sized" cannon ball thought to have been fired during the English Civil War (1642-1651) has been found wedged in a castle wall.

It was discovered by stonemasons at Guernsey's Castle Cornet in St Peter Port.

During the conflict Guernsey was on the side of Parliament, but Castle Cornet remained loyal to King Charles I - and held out as a royalist stronghold until it surrendered in 1651.

Visit Guernsey Copyright: Visit Guernsey

The under-siege castle was regularly fired upon by cannons in St Peter Port, often when it was being re-supplied by ships from fellow Royalists in Jersey.

"This probably came from one of those exchanges," Guernsey Museums' Dr Jason Monaghan said.

"it's actually quite deep in the wall.

"It's probably why nobody ever breaked it out. In the past they picked up the cannon balls that were fired here and basically fired them back - because they didn't explode in those days," he added.