Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

People from outside Europe will be allowed to work in Jersey's hotels, restaurants and bars this summer under a trial scheme.

The project will see 150 workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) allowed to work in the island's restaurants, bars and hotels, which have struggled to recruit in recent years.

Under the scheme, workers will be able to stay for up to nine months, but then they will have to leave for at least three months before coming back, Home Affairs Minister Len Norman announced.

The government says the move will ensure the hospitality sector has access to skilled staff "without this having a long term impact on the island's total population".

In 2014, the island's government introduced tighter controls on non-EEA workers in an effort to protect local workers.