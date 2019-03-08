Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- New work permit scheme for non-EU hospitality workers
- Winds of force seven expected across islands
- 'Interest in renting former HMV retail site' in Guernsey
- Updates from Friday 8 March 2019
Winds of force seven expected across islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued across the islands, Jersey Met said.
'It is a great way to celebrate women'
New work permit scheme for non-EU hospitality workers
Freddie Miller
BBC Jersey political reporter
People from outside Europe will be allowed to work in Jersey's hotels, restaurants and bars this summer under a trial scheme.
The project will see 150 workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) allowed to work in the island's restaurants, bars and hotels, which have struggled to recruit in recent years.
Under the scheme, workers will be able to stay for up to nine months, but then they will have to leave for at least three months before coming back, Home Affairs Minister Len Norman announced.
The government says the move will ensure the hospitality sector has access to skilled staff "without this having a long term impact on the island's total population".
In 2014, the island's government introduced tighter controls on non-EEA workers in an effort to protect local workers.
'Interest in renting former HMV retail site'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Interest in renting the space HMV rented shows there is still an appetite for retail in St Peter Port, its owner has said.
Director of the Bailiwick Estates, Brett Allen, says he will be putting in a planning application to install a mezzanine level at the site to increase the size of the area available to retailers.
Last month, the music chain announced its St Peter Port store was one of 27 to close following a buyout to save the struggling retailer.
"We've obviously got to strengthen the retail offer. We regard the HMV unit as an important part of this," Mr Allen said.