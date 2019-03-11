Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The former constable of St Peter insists a precedent will not be set if green fields in his parish are rezoned to make way for a housing development.

John Refault supports plans from the States-owned housing company, Andium, to build 65 affordable homes on farmland behind the village bus stop.

He says he doesn't think changing the island plan to accommodate the development will have "wider implications".

"To make a change to the island plan, it does require to be able to demonstrate there is a definite need for it and we have more than gone beyond proving there was a definite need," he said.

Residents in St Peter will be asked to vote on the future of the project at a parish meeting on Thursday evening.