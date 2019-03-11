Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Affordable housing on green fields 'won't set precedent'
BBC Radio Jersey
The former constable of St Peter insists a precedent will not be set if green fields in his parish are rezoned to make way for a housing development.
John Refault supports plans from the States-owned housing company, Andium, to build 65 affordable homes on farmland behind the village bus stop.
He says he doesn't think changing the island plan to accommodate the development will have "wider implications".
"To make a change to the island plan, it does require to be able to demonstrate there is a definite need for it and we have more than gone beyond proving there was a definite need," he said.
Residents in St Peter will be asked to vote on the future of the project at a parish meeting on Thursday evening.
Guernsey experts 'look for signs' of ash dieback
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's trees could be under threat from a serious disease that is killing ash across Europe.
Ash dieback blocks the water transport systems in trees causing leaf loss, lesions in the wood and bark and ultimately the dieback of the crown of the tree.
Andy McCutcheon, secretary of Guernsey Trees for Life, says it is hard to tell if the trees are affected yet as they "naturally lose their leaves in autumn but they will look for signs" as summer approaches.
What is ash dieback?
Its proper name is Chalara dieback, named after a fungus called Chalara fraxinea
Symptoms include lesions at the base of dead side shoots, wilting and lost leaves and a killing off of new growth on mature trees
The disease is spread by released spores and has swept across Europe over the past 20 years, affecting about 70% of ash in woodland
