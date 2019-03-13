Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers that may be heavy and thundery through this morning. Fewer showers this afternoon. Strong west to northwest winds first thing, easing later. Maximum temperature: 6 to 9°C (43 to 48°F).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Windy with showers at times
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers that may be heavy and thundery through this morning.
Fewer showers this afternoon. Strong west to northwest winds first thing, easing later. Maximum temperature: 6 to 9°C (43 to 48°F).
Prisoners could work in farms and hotels
BBC Radio Jersey
Prisoners at La Moye could be given the opportunity to work in farms and hotels.
The idea is being considered by the Home Affairs minister to help prisoners learn new skills.
Constable Len Norman says it would be a way of preparing them for life outside prison, and that it wasn't just a way to fill staff shortages.
Drone control will not follow UK
BBC Radio Guernsey
Restrictions for flying drones in Guernsey airspace will not change despite new laws in the UK.
It's illegal to fly a drone within three miles of an airport in the UK - rather than the previous restriction of just over half a mile.
Director of Civil Aviation, Dominic Lazarus, said he's more than happy with Guernsey's current two-mile restriction.