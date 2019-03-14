Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Thursday 14 March 2019

  1. Strong winds and patchy rain

    BBC Weather

    It will be a windy and mostly cloudy day with some patchy light rain and drizzle at times. Strong to near gale force westerly winds.

    Max temp: 8 to 11°C.

    Weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Verdict expected in murder trial

    BBC Radio Jersey

    The jury in the trial of a man accused of murder in Jersey is expected to deliver a verdict later.

    Fifty-five-year-old Jamie Lee Warn denies killing Zsuzsanna Besenyei in May and perverting the course of justice.

    Zsuzsanna Besenyei
    Copyright: States of Jersey Police

    The jury deliberated for much of the day on Wednesday, before being sent away for the night.

