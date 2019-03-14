Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be a windy and mostly cloudy day with some patchy light rain and drizzle at times. Strong to near gale force westerly winds. Max temp: 8 to 11°C.
Strong winds and patchy rain
Verdict expected in murder trial
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murder in Jersey is expected to deliver a verdict later.
Fifty-five-year-old Jamie Lee Warn denies killing Zsuzsanna Besenyei in May and perverting the course of justice.
The jury deliberated for much of the day on Wednesday, before being sent away for the night.