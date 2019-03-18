Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Alderney will welcome a team of historians and archaeologists this summer who are continuing to search for remains of a Roman settlement at Longis Bay.

Last year they found a Roman paved courtyard and chest-high walls, along with a 2nd Century bronze coin, a glass bead and good quality pottery fragments.

Philip de Jersey Copyright: Philip de Jersey

Alderney is already home to the UK's best preserved Roman small fort - the 4th Century fortification at a site known as the Nunnery.

Dr Jason Monaghan, who has been leading excavations in Alderney for the last decade, said the dig would raise the island's profile internationally.