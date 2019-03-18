Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Alderney will welcome a team of historians and archaeologists this summer who are continuing to search for remains of a Roman settlement at Longis Bay. Last year they found a Roman paved courtyard and chest-high walls , along with a 2nd Century bronze coin, a glass bead and good quality pottery fragments. Alderney is already home to the UK's best preserved Roman small fort - the 4th Century fortification at a site known as the Nunnery. Dr Jason Monaghan, who has been leading excavations in Alderney for the last decade, said the dig would raise the island's profile internationally.
Suspected child sex exploitation reported on Jersey
Twelve cases of suspected child sexual exploitation have been reported to safeguarding services in Jersey since August last year.
The multi-agency safeguarding hub, which works with police and government departments to protect children, received the reports.
Police said two young people were currently being supported because of suspected child sexual exploitation.
Youth workers and police officers are to visit island schools this week to raise awareness of the problem.