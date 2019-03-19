Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Seven schools in Jersey are closed due to strike action over pay. There's been widespread opposition to the latest pay offer from members of the National Education Union. Teachers said they were angry they had been offered the Retail Prices Index (RPI) rise plus 1.3% for 2020 after two years of imposed below-inflation deals. The closed schools are: The States has said there is no more money to give workers a better pay rise.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Jersey schools close as part of strike action over pay
BBC Radio Jersey
Seven schools in Jersey are closed due to strike action over pay.
There's been widespread opposition to the latest pay offer from members of the National Education Union.
Teachers said they were angry they had been offered the Retail Prices Index (RPI) rise plus 1.3% for 2020 after two years of imposed below-inflation deals.
The closed schools are:
The States has said there is no more money to give workers a better pay rise.
Weather: Dry and cloudy with some sunny spells
BBC Weather
It will be largely dry Tuesday, with a fair amount of cloud but also a few sunny spells at times.
There are also chances of the odd spot of rain.
Highs of 11C (51F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Islanders urged to get international driving licence
BBC Radio Jersey
Drivers in Jersey are being advised to get an international driving licence and motor insurance for Europe - whatever happens with Brexit.
If the UK leaves the EU on 29 March without a deal, people will need to have a green card - which is an international certificate of insurance.
It guarantees drivers third-party motor insurance cover for driving in Europe, but will not necessarily match the level of cover a person has at home.
Motorists should check with their insurer to find out what level of cover they could get, officials said.