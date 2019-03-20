Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Staff concerns behind children's service being pulled
BBC Radio Jersey
A second Jersey care organisation is stopping its children's short break services due to a lack of staff.
New Horizons gives social care and respite services for children and adults, as well as holidays for people with learning and physical disabilities.
The organisation said it had taken the difficult decision to cut the services because it did not have enough staff and had struggled to find a permanent base.
It comes after charity Les Amis announced it would stop its community outreach and short breaks services. The learning disability charity also cited not being able to find enough qualified care workers.
New Horizons' children's services will stop from the end of May, but adult services would continue as normal, it said.
Deputy questions ex-police boss appointment
BBC Radio Guernsey
The appointment of Guernsey's former head of law enforcement to a new government position managing properties has been called into question.
Deputy Victoria Oliver has submitted a series of written questions to the States over the appointment of Patrick Rice as head of States of Guernsey Real Estate.
In November 2018, it was announced Mr Rice would be stepping down as Guernsey's most senior police officer and taking on the new position in the new year, until 2021.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Chartered surveyor Deputy Oliver has now called into question Mr Rice's suitability for the role and the advertising process.
She said she believed someone with more experience in property would be more suited to the role, created to get the best value from States-owned property.
In its response to her questions, the States Trading Supervisory Board said that, because of the level of property experience already in the department, the core requirement for the job was leadership and change-management skills.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Staff concerns behind children's service being pulled
BBC Radio Jersey
A second Jersey care organisation is stopping its children's short break services due to a lack of staff.
New Horizons gives social care and respite services for children and adults, as well as holidays for people with learning and physical disabilities.
The organisation said it had taken the difficult decision to cut the services because it did not have enough staff and had struggled to find a permanent base.
It comes after charity Les Amis announced it would stop its community outreach and short breaks services. The learning disability charity also cited not being able to find enough qualified care workers.
New Horizons' children's services will stop from the end of May, but adult services would continue as normal, it said.
Deputy questions ex-police boss appointment
BBC Radio Guernsey
The appointment of Guernsey's former head of law enforcement to a new government position managing properties has been called into question.
Deputy Victoria Oliver has submitted a series of written questions to the States over the appointment of Patrick Rice as head of States of Guernsey Real Estate.
In November 2018, it was announced Mr Rice would be stepping down as Guernsey's most senior police officer and taking on the new position in the new year, until 2021.
Chartered surveyor Deputy Oliver has now called into question Mr Rice's suitability for the role and the advertising process.
She said she believed someone with more experience in property would be more suited to the role, created to get the best value from States-owned property.
In its response to her questions, the States Trading Supervisory Board said that, because of the level of property experience already in the department, the core requirement for the job was leadership and change-management skills.
Weather: Grey and misty start, becoming brighter
BBC Weather
A grey and misty start to Wednesday but it should become brighter later.
Dry throughout the day, and mild too.
Highs of 11C (51F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: