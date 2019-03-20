Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A second Jersey care organisation is stopping its children's short break services due to a lack of staff.

New Horizons gives social care and respite services for children and adults, as well as holidays for people with learning and physical disabilities.

The organisation said it had taken the difficult decision to cut the services because it did not have enough staff and had struggled to find a permanent base.

It comes after charity Les Amis announced it would stop its community outreach and short breaks services. The learning disability charity also cited not being able to find enough qualified care workers.

New Horizons' children's services will stop from the end of May, but adult services would continue as normal, it said.