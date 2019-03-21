Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A woman from the UK who has moved to live in Sark a month after visiting for the first time says she's looking forward to "the adventure".
About 500 people live on the island - it's a long way from Victoria Stamps' stomping ground of Essex.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Victoria Stamp visited Sark for the first time in February for a trip away from her home in Epping Upland in Essex.
It was during the gale force eight winds that she decided to make the move to the Island, where she said she had more conversations with people in a simple walk than she would in weeks living in the UK.
Just a month later, Victoria secured a property on the island and, this week, made the trip to live there permanently.
On her blog she insisted "it will be worth doing".
CI weather: Mostly dry with some cloud
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be a largely dry and mild day with sunny intervals, areas of cloud and light winds.
There is a risk of some mist or fog patches drifting onshore at times.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
London man guilty of money laundering in Guernsey
Guernsey Press
A man from London attempted to launder £153,200, by carrying it out of the island in cash, the Royal Court ruled yesterday.
Car thief loses his appeal after eight years on run
Jersey Evening Post
A convicted Polish car thief who has been on the run in Jersey for eight years has failed in a bid to stop his extradition.
Woman moves to Sark one month after single visit
Hayden Atkins
Reporter, BBC Radio Guernsey
A woman from the UK who has moved to live in Sark a month after visiting for the first time says she's looking forward to "the adventure".
About 500 people live on the island - it's a long way from Victoria Stamps' stomping ground of Essex.
Victoria Stamp visited Sark for the first time in February for a trip away from her home in Epping Upland in Essex.
It was during the gale force eight winds that she decided to make the move to the Island, where she said she had more conversations with people in a simple walk than she would in weeks living in the UK.
Just a month later, Victoria secured a property on the island and, this week, made the trip to live there permanently.
On her blog she insisted "it will be worth doing".
CI weather: Mostly dry with some cloud
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be a largely dry and mild day with sunny intervals, areas of cloud and light winds.
There is a risk of some mist or fog patches drifting onshore at times.
Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).