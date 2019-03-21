Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A woman from the UK who has moved to live in Sark a month after visiting for the first time says she's looking forward to "the adventure".

About 500 people live on the island - it's a long way from Victoria Stamps' stomping ground of Essex.

Victoria Stamp visited Sark for the first time in February for a trip away from her home in Epping Upland in Essex.

It was during the gale force eight winds that she decided to make the move to the Island, where she said she had more conversations with people in a simple walk than she would in weeks living in the UK.

Just a month later, Victoria secured a property on the island and, this week, made the trip to live there permanently.

On her blog she insisted "it will be worth doing".