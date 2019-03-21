Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  3. Woman moves to Sark one month after single visit

    Hayden Atkins

    Reporter, BBC Radio Guernsey

    A woman from the UK who has moved to live in Sark a month after visiting for the first time says she's looking forward to "the adventure".

    About 500 people live on the island - it's a long way from Victoria Stamps' stomping ground of Essex.

    Sark
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Victoria Stamp visited Sark for the first time in February for a trip away from her home in Epping Upland in Essex.

    It was during the gale force eight winds that she decided to make the move to the Island, where she said she had more conversations with people in a simple walk than she would in weeks living in the UK.

    Just a month later, Victoria secured a property on the island and, this week, made the trip to live there permanently.

    On her blog she insisted "it will be worth doing".

  4. CI weather: Mostly dry with some cloud

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    It will be a largely dry and mild day with sunny intervals, areas of cloud and light winds.

    There is a risk of some mist or fog patches drifting onshore at times.

    Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC
