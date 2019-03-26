Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Calls for parking to be brought back to North Beach area
The head of the Town Centre Partnership is calling for an area at the back of North Beach to be returned to public parking.
In 2012, almost 200 10-hour spaces were removed and then, in 2015, Guernsey Harbours was given permission to use the area for port operations.
Since then, planning permission lapsed but Guernsey Harbours has now reapplied.
Jack Honeybill, though, said he wanted it to return to parking.
As far as I'm concerned, it had an adverse effect on the town. We know at the moment everybody's very conscious of empty shops and a lack of footfall in the town. Whether we like it or not, getting people to come to the town depends on them being able to park." - Jack Honeybill, Head of the Town Centre Partnership
As far as I'm concerned, it had an adverse effect on the town. We know at the moment everybody's very conscious of empty shops and a lack of footfall in the town. Whether we like it or not, getting people to come to the town depends on them being able to park."
Jersey teachers' pay row continues with more strike action
Teachers in Jersey are expected to strike again on Tuesday as a row over pay and conditions continues.
Most island schools will be closed as members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) walk out of classrooms, but exams are still due to go ahead.
It follows a strike by members of a separate teaching union last week.
La Moye and St John's Primary School have said they will open as normal.
Teachers are expected to rally in the Royal Square on Tuesday afternoon.
Union members said they were unhappy with the latest 1.3% plus cost of living pay offer for 2019.
The States Employment Board said it was disappointed at the strikes and that teachers could not expect to get more in pay rises than other public sector workers.
LIVE: States of Jersey Assembly
Live coverage of the States of Jersey meeting from BBC Radio Jersey.
BBC Radio Guernsey
Weather: A dry day with sunny skies
It will be a dry, fine and settled Tuesday with predominantly sunny skies.
Some cloud may develop and winds will be light and variable.
Highs of 11C (51F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
