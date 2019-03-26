Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The head of the Town Centre Partnership is calling for an area at the back of North Beach to be returned to public parking.

In 2012, almost 200 10-hour spaces were removed and then, in 2015, Guernsey Harbours was given permission to use the area for port operations.

Since then, planning permission lapsed but Guernsey Harbours has now reapplied.

Jack Honeybill, though, said he wanted it to return to parking.

