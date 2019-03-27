Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States of Guernsey's March meeting starts on Wednesday.

The biggest items on the agenda include a multimillion-pound project to modernise the island's hospital, with members to be told that the work could see up to £93m spent over the next decade.

The rights of residents from smaller islands living in Guernsey, and laws designed to protect the island's independence are also on the agenda.

Statements are also due to be read, including an update on the undersea electricity cable which may need to be replaced following a number of complex faults over the last six months or so. Guernsey Electricity announced in February that it was looking at replacing one of its undersea cables connected to Jersey

The meeting will start at 09:30.