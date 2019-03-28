Live
Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 28 March 2019
- Delays to probate changes anger campaigners
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Crash closes both lanes of inner road
LiveLiveChannel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
Weather: A sunny day with light winds
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
This morning will see a fine start with plenty of early sunshine.
This afternoon will be largely sunny with light northeasterly winds.
Delays to probate changes anger campaigners
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Campaigners have reacted angrily to the news that wills and inheritance matters in Guernsey will still be dealt with by the Ecclesiastical Court until at least next year.
That's despite Guernsey's most senior politician announcing it was his ambition to end this process by the start of this year.
Last June, Deputy Gavin St Pier told the States that money brought in by processing a will would go to the States to distribute, rather than the Church of England through the Ecclesiastical Court.
He said this model was outdated and out of sync with most European countries.
The timetable he set out was that this would be complete by the start of this year, but now Policy and Resources is targeting 2020.
Campaigners for the changes say this is a poor show from the States and is an issue which needs to be resolved before the next General Election.