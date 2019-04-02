Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A letter to Theresa May from Guernsey's most senior politician has reinforced the island's opposition to a no-deal Brexit.
Speaking to the BBC about the letter, Deputy Gavin St Pier acknowledged the prime minister faced "massively competing pressures", but it was useful to reinforce the UK government's responsibility to represent Guernsey's interests.
The trial starts on Wednesday and will be managed by the parish's honorary police.
It's hoped the closure will encourage pupils to walk or cycle to school.
Rue de Maupertuis is a popular route used by students from two primary schools and Le Rocquier Secondary School. It isn't right that these pupils walking and cycling have to compete for space with drivers using the narrow lane as a short cut. We will continue to monitor the effect of the closure for both pedestrians and vehicle users." from Len Norman Constable of St Clement
Rue de Maupertuis is a popular route used by students from two primary schools and Le Rocquier Secondary School. It isn't right that these pupils walking and cycling have to compete for space with drivers using the narrow lane as a short cut. We will continue to monitor the effect of the closure for both pedestrians and vehicle users."
Letter to PM reiterates no-deal opposition
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
The island - along with Jersey and the Isle of Man - has recently found itself at odds with a significant number of MPs over efforts to force transparency measures on the islands.
On no-deal scenario planning, Deputy St Pier writes the island is still working with UK counterparts to make sure their membership of the World Trade Organisation is extended to the island.
"Months" of preparation to minimise the disruption to goods flowing to the island had also taken place, Deputy St Pier said.
Jersey nursing union to re-run pay deal ballot
BBC Radio Jersey
A nursing union in Jersey is having to run a ballot on pay again after it sent out the wrong information.
The Jersey Nursing Association was asking its members what they thought of their latest pay deal.
But it apologised to them on social media, saying the results of that ballot were void because of incorrect information included in it and it was sending out new ballot papers this week.
States 'paying no attention' to union's teachers
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's largest teaching union claims the States Employment Board (SEB) is paying no attention to the concerns of its members.
It follows strike action from teachers and the threat of more to come over the ongoing pay dispute.
Marina Mauger, from The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), says teachers feel the States aren't taking them seriously.
Union members are expected to refuse to cover for absent colleagues next term and officials have warned the States there could be a series of strikes.
SEB told States members it had to safeguard the island's savings because of the threat of Brexit and pressure over the island's tax arrangements.
Apology for women after delays in treatment
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Committee for Health and Social Care has apologised to women in Guernsey who faced delays for treatment after receiving abnormal cervical screening test results.
There were 24 women affected by the delay, which was due to a problem with a piece of equipment.
Eighteen of those women have now been booked in for treatment and six are on the waiting list.
Weather: Sunny spells and showers with hail possible
BBC Weather
Cloud and patchy rain will pull away east this morning leaving sunny spells and showers.
More frequent showers are expected this afternoon - some heavy - with hail and thunder possible.
Moderate to fresh winds.
Highs of 9C (48F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Jersey road to close to make safer route for children
BBC Radio Jersey
A road is being closed in Jersey to make it safer for children to walk to school.
Rue de Maupertuis in St Clement will be closed for a one-year trial as part of the Safe Routes to School Programme.
The trial starts on Wednesday and will be managed by the parish's honorary police.
It's hoped the closure will encourage pupils to walk or cycle to school.