Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A letter to Theresa May from Guernsey's most senior politician has reinforced the island's opposition to a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking to the BBC about the letter, Deputy Gavin St Pier acknowledged the prime minister faced "massively competing pressures", but it was useful to reinforce the UK government's responsibility to represent Guernsey's interests.

The island - along with Jersey and the Isle of Man - has recently found itself at odds with a significant number of MPs over efforts to force transparency measures on the islands.

On no-deal scenario planning, Deputy St Pier writes the island is still working with UK counterparts to make sure their membership of the World Trade Organisation is extended to the island.

"Months" of preparation to minimise the disruption to goods flowing to the island had also taken place, Deputy St Pier said.