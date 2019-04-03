Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

A deputy taking up a directorship of a Guernsey-based cannabis growing company says he is not conflicted by taking the role.

Home Affairs member Deputy Marc Leadbeater said he recently took up the position on the board of The House of Green (THOG) "after thoroughly checking that I wasn't conflicted".

Home Affairs was consulted on the island's licensing system for cultivating hemp and medical cannabis, but Deputy Leadbeater said he excluded himself from those discussions because of his interest.

In March, the deputy (left in the photo) appeared alongside those behind the venture and has previously called for Guernsey to become a global leader in growing medicinal cannabis.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he said: "I have not used any public time or money during my work on this project.

"I have had no political involvement with the establishment of our new licensing regime and the main aim for me, and all of us at THOG, has always been and always will be, to benefit Guernsey by putting us on the map as a centre of excellence in this industry, diversifying our economy, creating jobs and re-energising our dying horticultural industry."