Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Leadbeater: 'No conflict in my cannabis firm directorship'
A deputy taking up a directorship of a Guernsey-based cannabis growing company says he is not conflicted by taking the role.
Home Affairs member Deputy Marc Leadbeater said he recently took up the position on the board of The House of Green (THOG) "after thoroughly checking that I wasn't conflicted".
Home Affairs was consulted on the island's licensing system for cultivating hemp and medical cannabis, but Deputy Leadbeater said he excluded himself from those discussions because of his interest.
In March, the deputy (left in the photo) appeared alongside those behind the venture and has previously called for Guernsey to become a global leader in growing medicinal cannabis.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he said: "I have not used any public time or money during my work on this project.
"I have had no political involvement with the establishment of our new licensing regime and the main aim for me, and all of us at THOG, has always been and always will be, to benefit Guernsey by putting us on the map as a centre of excellence in this industry, diversifying our economy, creating jobs and re-energising our dying horticultural industry."
Northside clear after earlier crash
Quarter of Jersey non-residential fires due to cigarettes
BBC Radio Jersey
Almost a quarter of fires in non-residential buildings in Jersey have been linked to smoking.
A Freedom of Information request revealed the fire service were called out to 90 cases of fires in commercial buildings in the last three years.
Twenty of those were caused by cigarettes.
Weather: Showers expected with hail and thunder possible
BBC Weather
Sunny spells and showers are expected today - some heavy.
Hail and thunder is also a possibility.
Highs of 7C (44F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Concern for missing Guernsey boy, 15
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 15-year-old boy is missing from Guernsey, police have said.
Officers added they are concerned for the welfare of Billy Devaney.
Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre on 01481 725111.
Guernsey travel: Northside road partially blocked
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
At Northside, near Rabeys, the road is partially blocked due to a two-car crash.
Guernsey Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Isolated thunderstorms expected across islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online