Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Wednesday 3 April 2019

  1. Leadbeater: 'No conflict in my cannabis firm directorship'

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    Men in greenhouse
    Copyright: BBC

    A deputy taking up a directorship of a Guernsey-based cannabis growing company says he is not conflicted by taking the role.

    Home Affairs member Deputy Marc Leadbeater said he recently took up the position on the board of The House of Green (THOG) "after thoroughly checking that I wasn't conflicted".

    Home Affairs was consulted on the island's licensing system for cultivating hemp and medical cannabis, but Deputy Leadbeater said he excluded himself from those discussions because of his interest.

    In March, the deputy (left in the photo) appeared alongside those behind the venture and has previously called for Guernsey to become a global leader in growing medicinal cannabis.

    In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he said: "I have not used any public time or money during my work on this project.

    "I have had no political involvement with the establishment of our new licensing regime and the main aim for me, and all of us at THOG, has always been and always will be, to benefit Guernsey by putting us on the map as a centre of excellence in this industry, diversifying our economy, creating jobs and re-energising our dying horticultural industry."

  4. Quarter of Jersey non-residential fires due to cigarettes

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Almost a quarter of fires in non-residential buildings in Jersey have been linked to smoking.

    A Freedom of Information request revealed the fire service were called out to 90 cases of fires in commercial buildings in the last three years.

    Twenty of those were caused by cigarettes.

    fire engine
    Copyright: BBC

  5. Weather: Showers expected with hail and thunder possible

    BBC Weather

    Sunny spells and showers are expected today - some heavy.

    Hail and thunder is also a possibility.

    Highs of 7C (44F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC

  6. Concern for missing Guernsey boy, 15

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A 15-year-old boy is missing from Guernsey, police have said.

    Officers added they are concerned for the welfare of Billy Devaney.

    Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre on 01481 725111.

    Billy Devaney
    Copyright: Guernsey Police

  7. Guernsey travel: Northside road partially blocked

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    At Northside, near Rabeys, the road is partially blocked due to a two-car crash.

    Guernsey Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

  8. Isolated thunderstorms expected across islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    thunder warning
    Copyright: Jersey Met
