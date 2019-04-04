Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Thursday morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, some heavy. In the afternoon some sunny spells are possible but there is also a risk of sharp showers.
Maximum Temperature: 5 to 9C (41 to 48F).
BBCCopyright: BBC
Thursday night will have clear spells and showers at first but it will become cloudy with rain spreading up from the south around midnight.
Back to clear spells and showers towards dawn.
Minimum Temperature: 6 to 10C (43 to 50F).
New director of education 'delighted' at appointment
BBC Radio Guernsey
Laurie Baker has been appointed as Guernsey's director of education, taking over from Andrew Warren who has been in the post since June 2018.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Ms Baker, who has been director of education Hillingdon Borough Council, starts her new job in August.
She is moving to Guernsey from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, with her partner and two children.
Deputy Matt Fallaize, President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said her appointment was a "positive step forward as we continue to work on the transformation of all areas of education".
Ms Baker said it was an "incredibly exciting time" for education and she was "delighted" to be taking up the job.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: Some sunny spells later but mostly rain
BBC Weather
Thursday morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, some heavy. In the afternoon some sunny spells are possible but there is also a risk of sharp showers.
Maximum Temperature: 5 to 9C (41 to 48F).
Thursday night will have clear spells and showers at first but it will become cloudy with rain spreading up from the south around midnight.
Back to clear spells and showers towards dawn.
Minimum Temperature: 6 to 10C (43 to 50F).
New director of education 'delighted' at appointment
BBC Radio Guernsey
Laurie Baker has been appointed as Guernsey's director of education, taking over from Andrew Warren who has been in the post since June 2018.
Ms Baker, who has been director of education Hillingdon Borough Council, starts her new job in August.
She is moving to Guernsey from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, with her partner and two children.
Deputy Matt Fallaize, President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said her appointment was a "positive step forward as we continue to work on the transformation of all areas of education".
Ms Baker said it was an "incredibly exciting time" for education and she was "delighted" to be taking up the job.