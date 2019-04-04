Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Thursday morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, some heavy. In the afternoon some sunny spells are possible but there is also a risk of sharp showers.

Maximum Temperature: 5 to 9C (41 to 48F).

Thursday night will have clear spells and showers at first but it will become cloudy with rain spreading up from the south around midnight.

Back to clear spells and showers towards dawn.

Minimum Temperature: 6 to 10C (43 to 50F).