Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Thursday 4 April 2019

  1. Weather: Some sunny spells later but mostly rain

    BBC Weather

    Thursday morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, some heavy. In the afternoon some sunny spells are possible but there is also a risk of sharp showers.

    Maximum Temperature: 5 to 9C (41 to 48F).

    Thursday night will have clear spells and showers at first but it will become cloudy with rain spreading up from the south around midnight.

    Back to clear spells and showers towards dawn.

    Minimum Temperature: 6 to 10C (43 to 50F).

  2. New director of education 'delighted' at appointment

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Laurie Baker has been appointed as Guernsey's director of education, taking over from Andrew Warren who has been in the post since June 2018.

    Ms Baker, who has been director of education Hillingdon Borough Council, starts her new job in August.

    She is moving to Guernsey from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, with her partner and two children.

    Deputy Matt Fallaize, President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said her appointment was a "positive step forward as we continue to work on the transformation of all areas of education".

    Ms Baker said it was an "incredibly exciting time" for education and she was "delighted" to be taking up the job.

