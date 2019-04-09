Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

States changes 'needed to stop Guernsey standing still'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's most senior politician says there is no alternative to transformations being undertaken by the States of Guernsey.
The Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) is due to be questioned by scrutiny at a public hearing on Wednesday.
P&R President Gavin St Pier said prior to the hearing that he realised "change is hard", but warned that "the alternative is standing still, and the consequences of that are unsustainable and unaffordable public services".
The public hearing is due to get under way in the Castel Douzaine Room between 10:00 and 12:00.
Most people in Jersey gave to charity in 2018 - survey
Sarah Scriven
News Editor, BBC Jersey
A survey shows most people in Jersey gave to charity last year.
The study by consultants Island Global Research showed people in Jersey said they valued the work of charities, but they were put off giving if it was not clear how their donations were spent.
The study also said most people thought charities made an important contribution to the island, and 63% preferred to support local rather than UK or international causes.
The study also revealed about 16% of people in Jersey volunteered at least once a month.
Weather: Cool and cloudy with the chance of showers
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
A rather cloudy morning with the chance of one or two light showers.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Drier for a time around the middle of the day with brighter spells but the chance of a shower will return later. Cool and breezy.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
States changes 'needed to stop Guernsey standing still'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's most senior politician says there is no alternative to transformations being undertaken by the States of Guernsey.
The Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) is due to be questioned by scrutiny at a public hearing on Wednesday.
P&R President Gavin St Pier said prior to the hearing that he realised "change is hard", but warned that "the alternative is standing still, and the consequences of that are unsustainable and unaffordable public services".
The public hearing is due to get under way in the Castel Douzaine Room between 10:00 and 12:00.
Most people in Jersey gave to charity in 2018 - survey
Sarah Scriven
News Editor, BBC Jersey
A survey shows most people in Jersey gave to charity last year.
The study by consultants Island Global Research showed people in Jersey said they valued the work of charities, but they were put off giving if it was not clear how their donations were spent.
The study also said most people thought charities made an important contribution to the island, and 63% preferred to support local rather than UK or international causes.
The study also revealed about 16% of people in Jersey volunteered at least once a month.
Weather: Cool and cloudy with the chance of showers
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
A rather cloudy morning with the chance of one or two light showers.
Drier for a time around the middle of the day with brighter spells but the chance of a shower will return later. Cool and breezy.
Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).