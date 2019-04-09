Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's most senior politician says there is no alternative to transformations being undertaken by the States of Guernsey.

The Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) is due to be questioned by scrutiny at a public hearing on Wednesday.

P&R President Gavin St Pier said prior to the hearing that he realised "change is hard", but warned that "the alternative is standing still, and the consequences of that are unsustainable and unaffordable public services".

The public hearing is due to get under way in the Castel Douzaine Room between 10:00 and 12:00.