Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A law change allowing children of midwives, nurses and social workers to get jobs in Jersey without living in the island for five years first could be extended to other professions.

The new rules - which come into effect today - will apply to young people between the ages of 16 and 25.

Constable Chris Taylor, Assistant Chief Minister, says the intention is to expand it to other jobs, like teachers.

"We want consistency, " he said.

"We want people who are here making Jersey their home, making their careers here and we are not having different people one day to the next."