Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Thursday 11 April 2019

  1. Hospital parking extension starts next week

    Work to create more parking spaces at Guernsey's hospital will begin next week.

    The project will see 81 new spaces built, with completion planned for July.

    The method of building them will use the more environmentally friendly gridded matting method, to prevent the need for digging.

    One diseased tree will be removed, while additional trees will be planted around the site.

    Parking has long been a problem at Princess Elizabeth Hospital, with previous suggested solutions including paid parking, or a system involving odd or even number plates being allowed on certain days.

  2. Weather: A dry and sunny day

    A dry morning with some sunshine and passing banks of cloud.

    Into the afternoon, there will be lengthier periods of sunshine possible.

    Highs of 10C (50F).

    Jersey:

    Guernsey:

