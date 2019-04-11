Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Work to create more parking spaces at Guernsey's hospital will begin next week.

The project will see 81 new spaces built, with completion planned for July.

The method of building them will use the more environmentally friendly gridded matting method, to prevent the need for digging.

One diseased tree will be removed, while additional trees will be planted around the site.

Parking has long been a problem at Princess Elizabeth Hospital, with previous suggested solutions including paid parking, or a system involving odd or even number plates being allowed on certain days.