Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 12 April 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. CI weather: A cloudy start with sunny intervals

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    Friday morning may start rather cloudy with sunny intervals.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    The afternoon will be dry with a better chance of some lengthier spells of sunshine developing. A noticeable easterly wind.

    Maximum temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F).

  2. Le Bailly 'should be suspended' over comments

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A Jersey engineer says Constable John Le Bailly should be suspended over comments he made about women in the building trade.

    In an interview on BBC Jersey, the constable said it's more suitable for women to have time off to have children as he wouldn't expect to see them in certain roles.

    Summer Boulter, a local security engineer, said she was almost bullied out of her job in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

    Quote Message: I think his comments are unjust, and I think he should get suspended. To me, it's very offensive, it's sexually discriminating and it puts females, as a whole, down. It doesn't help us progress, it doesn't encourage us to achieve more than what we are seen to be doing." from Summer Boulter Security Engineer
    Summer BoulterSecurity Engineer
Back to top