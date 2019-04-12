Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Friday morning may start rather cloudy with sunny intervals.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The afternoon will be dry with a better chance of some lengthier spells of sunshine developing. A noticeable easterly wind.
Maximum temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F).
Le Bailly 'should be suspended' over comments
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey engineer says Constable John Le Bailly should be suspended over comments he made about women in the building trade.
In an interview on BBC Jersey, the constable said it's more suitable for women to have time off to have children as he wouldn't expect to see them in certain roles.
Summer Boulter, a local security engineer, said she was almost bullied out of her job in a traditionally male-dominated industry.
Quote Message: I think his comments are unjust, and I think he should get suspended. To me, it's very offensive, it's sexually discriminating and it puts females, as a whole, down. It doesn't help us progress, it doesn't encourage us to achieve more than what we are seen to be doing." from Summer Boulter Security Engineer
I think his comments are unjust, and I think he should get suspended. To me, it's very offensive, it's sexually discriminating and it puts females, as a whole, down. It doesn't help us progress, it doesn't encourage us to achieve more than what we are seen to be doing."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
CI weather: A cloudy start with sunny intervals
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Friday morning may start rather cloudy with sunny intervals.
The afternoon will be dry with a better chance of some lengthier spells of sunshine developing. A noticeable easterly wind.
Maximum temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F).
Le Bailly 'should be suspended' over comments
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey engineer says Constable John Le Bailly should be suspended over comments he made about women in the building trade.
In an interview on BBC Jersey, the constable said it's more suitable for women to have time off to have children as he wouldn't expect to see them in certain roles.
Summer Boulter, a local security engineer, said she was almost bullied out of her job in a traditionally male-dominated industry.