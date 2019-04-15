Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be a mainly dry Monday with some sunny spells, but also a good deal of cloud around. There is the risk of some patchy rain towards the end of the day. It will be a rather windy day. Maximum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).
Channel Islands weather: Mainly dry, but cloudy and windy
The island that needs a dairy farmer
Sark has been importing milk for over a year, and needs someone to bring over their dairy herd.
Jersey new parents deal could be withdrawn
BBC Radio Jersey
A panel of Jersey politicians wants the States to withdraw plans to allow all new parents up to a year off work.
Business leaders are worried the plans from ministers could cause problems for small companies because workers would be able to take their parental leave in four blocks over a three-year period.
The plans are due for debate at the end of the month.
But the Economic Affairs Scrutiny panel said it had "run out of time" to look at the plan's potential pitfalls in enough detail.