Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 16 April 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Channel Islands weather: Sunshine this afternoon

    BBC Weather

    Mostly cloudy this morning with a little patchy light rain or drizzle possible, especially at first.

    It will then become mainly dry with sunshine breaking through this afternoon.

    This evening it will be dry and fine with late sunshine.

    Tonight it will remain dry with clear spells and areas of cloud.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC
    View more on twitter
Back to top