Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A scrutiny panel is suggesting Jersey should change its planning laws so the States has responsibility for approving or rejecting major infrastructure projects - such as the hospital. At the moment, the final decision falls to the environment minister. The chief minister - in response to the scrutiny report - partially accepts the recommendation.
Planning law change proposal recommended
BBC Radio Jersey
Police hunting Staffordshire bull terrier that 'killed cat'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Police are trying to trace the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier which attacked and killed a cat in St Sampson.
It happened on Friday at about 14:00 on Les Osmonds Lane.
An investigation's been launched and Guernsey Police said they want to speak to anyone who saw what happened.