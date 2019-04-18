Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Thursday 18 April 2019

  2. Planning law change proposal recommended

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A scrutiny panel is suggesting Jersey should change its planning laws so the States has responsibility for approving or rejecting major infrastructure projects - such as the hospital.

    At the moment, the final decision falls to the environment minister.

    The chief minister - in response to the scrutiny report - partially accepts the recommendation.

  3. Police hunting Staffordshire bull terrier that 'killed cat'

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Police car
    Police are trying to trace the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier which attacked and killed a cat in St Sampson.

    It happened on Friday at about 14:00 on Les Osmonds Lane.

    An investigation's been launched and Guernsey Police said they want to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

