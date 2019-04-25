Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Rue A L'or will close for nine months as part of a trial after complaints of large vehicles and cars entering the lane at speed from Le Vauquiedor.

The temporary closure will stop access to the section of Rue A L'or between Richmond Avenue and Le Vauquiedor, except for access to premises and bikes.

The trial is set to start on 5 May but has already been criticised by residents who live in neighbouring Richmond Avenue.

Some say it's a "rather strange" decision, while others worry the "experiment" won't pay off.